Waymond Jordan News: Looks healthy for spring ball

Jordan is looking good to go for spring ball, Chris Trevino of 247Sports.com reports.

Jordan missed six straight games to close out the Trojans' regular season, but he appears healthy now as spring ball gets underway. The 5-foot-10 running back recorded 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns across his six outings in the 2025 campaign. He remains at the top of USC's depth chart ahead of his senior campaign.