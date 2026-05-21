Wayne Knight News: Should have role when healthy

Knight is expected to have a role in the offense once healthy for fall camp, Jack Savage of 247Sports.com reports.

Knight has missed most of spring camp as he dealt with an injury of sort. Even though he has missed time, the James Madison transfer is expected to be involved once fall camp comes around. The 5-foot-7 running back totaled 207 carries for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns while also reeling in 40 receptions for 397 yards and one touchdown across 14 games in the 2025 season.