Knight recorded 17 carries, the most he has received through the seasons three weeks. Knight led the Dukes backfield in rushing yards and attempts on Saturday. Knight scored from one yard out in the third quarter to give the Dukes a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Knight has recored three receptions in all three games to begin 2025, showing off his pass catching abilities. Knight now is up to 190 rushing and 70 receiving yards through three weeks. Knight will look to back his strong Week 3 performance up when the Dukes host Georgia Southern next Saturday.