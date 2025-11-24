Parker reeled off his fourth straight 100-yard rushing performance as Utah erased a 12-point deficit in the final seven minutes of the game. The running back's fantasy performance was capped as quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin combined for five rushing scores themselves. Both Dampier and Ficklin running the ball has become a significant part of the Utes' offensive gameplan each and every week. Nonetheless, Parker remains a viable option for fantasy as he continues to record 100-yard rushing performances. He'll have a strong matchup to end the regular season when Utah travels to play Kansas.