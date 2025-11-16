Parker recorded his third straight 100-yard rushing game and he's also had at least one touchdown in all three of those games. He's become Utah's most consistent fantasy option on a week-to-week basis. On the season, he has nine total touchdowns and has recorded 736 rushing yards which eclipses the 735 yards and four touchdowns he had at Washington State last year. Parker has emerged as one of the best running backs in the conference over the last month of the season. He'll continue with that momentum when the team plays Kansas State next week.