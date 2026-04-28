Wesley Yarbrough News: Fighting for carries

Yarbrough looks like the leading candidate to earn carries behind Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig, per the Arizona Daily Star.

Yarbrough firmly looks to be the RB3 for Arizona -- he isn't in line for an enormous amount of carries. Still, he's in better position than Antwan Roberts, who he appears to have surpassed on the halfback pecking order. Yarbrough had just 78 total yards last fall, but looks primed to build on that number.