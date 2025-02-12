Whit Hafer News: Switches to offensive line

Hafer will switch positions from tight end to offensive linemen, Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Tribune reports.

Hafer didn't log any stats as a true freshman tight end with Missouri. He's reportedly now listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, meaning he put on some weight this winter in preparation for his position switch. With that frame, he should project to the interior of the Tigers' offensive line, although playing time will undoubtably be hard to come by.