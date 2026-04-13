Will Hammond Injury: Not full participant in spring

Hammond (knee) isn't a full participant for Texas Tech during the Red Raiders' spring practice, per StakingThePlains.com.

Hammond is reportedly able to throw and run in a linear fashion, but remains limited as he continues to recover from a non-contact knee injury that ended his season in late October of 2025. The quarterback is expected to be the primary backup to Brendan Sorsby in 2026, but he's yet to return to action in full capacity.