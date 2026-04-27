Will Hammond Injury: Returns to throwing

Hammond (knee) has returned to throwing, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Hammond returning to throwing indicates that he is making at least some progress not long after it was announced that his injured knee would not be ready for the spring. He will become the top guy Texas Tech will watch this summer and fall, especially now that Brendan Sorsby (not injury related) is out indefinitely and undergoing treatment for a gambling addiction. If he cannot play in 2026, that would mean Hammond becomes the Red Raiders' primary option under center, giving him a golden opportunity to break out.