Will Hammond News: Continues to look sharp

Hammond (knee) continues to look sharp in Texas Tech's practices, Lane Selph of On3.com reports.

Thursday saw Texas Tech's team continue its fall camp with quarterback passes, and Hammond's throwing arm showed no signs of being physically affected, as he worked well in rhythm with the Red Raiders' top wideouts. All signs point to him being available for Week 1, which will see the Red Raiders host Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. Ideally for Hammond, he can enter the regular season fully healthy and finish it without any health problems, which was not the case in 2025.