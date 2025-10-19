Hammond racked up the bulk of his production in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders were stifled by Arizona State for the majority of the game and Hammond was rather inaccurate. His interception came on a tipped pass that was thrown behind tight end Johncarlos Miller. From a fantasy perspective, Hammond did record a career-high three total touchdowns with a career-high 15 rushing attempts. Texas Tech will have a much easier time when they play Oklahoma State next week. Stay tuned to see if Hammond gets another start or whether Behren Morton will make his return to the line-up.