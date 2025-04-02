Will Nixon Injury: Still limited in spring

Nixon (foot) remains a limited participant in Syracuse spring practice despite being able to run around once again, per Syracuse.com.

The tailback was lost for Syracuse's 2024 season in September, suffering a Lisfranc injury in Week 5. Nixon has reportedly been able to run around once again, and recently had screws removed from his left foot, indicating he's progressing with his recovery. Still, he's been a limited participant in spring ball and is not guaranteed to participate this spring. He's also reportedly wearing a "medical jersey" at this point in practice. The tailback figures to compete with Yasin Willis and Jaden Hart for the starting gig, but he won't be able to truly enter that competition until he's a full go.