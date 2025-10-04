Pauling's second quarter touchdown catch was the first for the Irish since he transferred from Wisconsin this past offseason. The senior will have plenty of opportunities the rest of the season to get back to the end zone. The Notre Dame schedule for the rest of the 2025 regular season is relatively weak that includes the pass defenses that they will face. The Irish take on Boise State on Saturday. The Broncos are rated 40th in pass defense in the nation; but outside of South Florida in the opener, Boise State's schedule has been weak.