Will Vala Injury: Not active for fall camp

Vala (leg) has not been active for Illinois' fall camp, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com reports.

Illinois' team has commenced its fall camp, and among its practices, their most recently publicized session included an unavailable Vala. It is unknown what the tight end is going through, but his injury status has become questionable going into the 2026 Illini's season opener, currently scheduled for Sept. 3 against UAB.