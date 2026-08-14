Winston Watkins Injury: Non-contact practice Friday

Watkins (undisclosed) logged a non-contact practice Friday morning, Cory Diaz of The Daily Advertiser reports.

LSU returned to practice Friday, and though Watkins was not as active as he hoped to be, the wide receiver went through every drill in the morning, just without contact. The participation is an improvement from just missing practice entirely, and though his questionable status remains unchanged, he looks at least a bit more promising in terms of availability come Sept. 5 against Clemson.