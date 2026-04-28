Winston Watkins News: Could earn starting role

Watkins impressed during the spring and could open the season as the Tigers' starting slot receiver, according to Reed Darcey of NOLA.com.

Watkins could open the season as the Tigers' starter at the slot after standing out in several spring practices. If that ends up being the case, he should experience a bump in volume compared to the 26 catches for 373 yards and one touchdown he had at Ole Miss. Watkins actually followed head coach Lane Kiffin from the Rebels to Baton Rouge.