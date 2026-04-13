Xavier Brown Injury: Not full participant in spring camp
Brown (foot) is not a full participant in spring camp, according to Virginia's team website.
Brown was ruled out for the 2025 season by late-October, so the fact that he is still not 100 percent after six months shows just how severe his foot injury has been. It remains to be seen whether or not he will compete in Virginia's spring game come Saturday.
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