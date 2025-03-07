College Football
Xavier Brown headshot

Xavier Brown News: Partaking in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 3:45pm

Brown (collarbone) is practicing this spring for Virginia, SI.com reports.

Brown broke his collarbone in November and was forced to miss Virginia's regular-season finale against Virginia Tech. The halfback appears to be back at full capacity, however. That's big news for the Cavaliers, as Brown is a favorite to start this fall after an 80-carry, 488-yard, one-touchdown season in 2024.

Xavier Brown
Virginia
