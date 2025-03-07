Xavier Brown News: Partaking in spring ball
Brown (collarbone) is practicing this spring for Virginia, SI.com reports.
Brown broke his collarbone in November and was forced to miss Virginia's regular-season finale against Virginia Tech. The halfback appears to be back at full capacity, however. That's big news for the Cavaliers, as Brown is a favorite to start this fall after an 80-carry, 488-yard, one-touchdown season in 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now