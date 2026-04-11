Xavier Gayten Injury: Out for spring game

Gayten (undisclosed) did not play Mississippi State's spring game Saturday morning, David H. Murray of 247Sports.com reports.

It is unknown why Gayten did not play Mississippi State's spring game, but considering that he is a big name on the Aggie team, his absence is worth noting. Each of his last two seasons has seen the running back log at least 100-plus rushing yards for MSU, who will look to get him going in the summer and fall.