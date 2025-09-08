Following up on his breakout performance in Iowa's season opener, Williams was held in check against Iowa State, totaling just 26 yards on the ground on 3.7 yards per carry. Thesilver lining for the 5-foot-110 redshirt freshman is that he was not alone in his struggles, as the Hawkeyes managed just 214 yards of offense on the day while averaging 3.4 yards per attempt on the ground as a team. Fellow running back Jaziun Patterson put together a fairly productive day, however, running for 60 yards on a team-leading 11 rushing attempts, creating competition with Williams for the top spot in the backfield. A matchup against UMass on Saturday will serve as his next opportunity to make an impact.