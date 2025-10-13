Williams made the most of his limited opportunities on the day, finding the end zone on two of his seven rushing attempts against the Badgers while averaging an impressive 7.9 yards per attempt on the ground. The 5-foot-10 running back crossed the goal line on runs of 29 and 19 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Coming off an arm injury that kept him out of action for the team's last two contests, Williams took a backseat to fellow running back Kamari Moulton in this one but will hope to see a larger role against Penn State on Saturday.