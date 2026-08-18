Xayvion Noland News: Battling for slot snaps

Noland is battling for slot snaps, Davis Doan of 247Sports.com reports.

Throughout the Beavers' fall camp, Noland has been consistent in his quest for slot snaps. The wide receiver's short-area quickness, sudden breaks and ability to create instant separation have stood out. Combine all that with his athleticism and reliable hands, and it looks like even if Noland does not win out the Beavers' slot role, he will log meaningful snaps next season.