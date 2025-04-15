College Football
Yamir Knight headshot

Yamir Knight News: Plans to enter portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 10:18am

Knight plans to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

The transfer portal has added one of the Sun Belt Conference's best wideouts from 2024. Knight broke out that year with over 600 yards of offense and almost five touchdowns to his name. He has at least two years of collegiate eligibility remaining going into 2025.

Yamir Knight
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
