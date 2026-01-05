Smith feels like it is time for an improved level of football, hence his impending transfer from East Carolina to SMU, part of a Power Conference. During both of the Pirates' 2024 and 2025 seasons, he logged at least 400 receiving yards and several touchdowns. The question becomes whether or not said success translates well for SMU, whose receiver corps will be without two of its top-three wideouts (including seniors Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson) during 2026. Combine the situation with his statistical output, and Smith can maintain high production.