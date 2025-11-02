Willis managed to put up a mediocre stat line Friday night when Syracuse's offense was far below average. Quarterback Joseph Filardi made his first collegiate start and went 4-for-18 for 39 yards while the team mustered up just three offensive points. Still, Willis averaged just over four yards per carry. The sophomore running back hasn't scored a touchdown since starting quarterback Steve Angelli (Achilles) went down in Week 4, and he's totaled 64 rushes for 257 yards (4.0 ypc) in five games during that stretch.