Zach Atkins Injury: Non-contact practice Saturday

Watkins (undisclosed) logged a non-contact during Colorado's practice Saturday, Brian Howell of On3.com reports.

Watkins was seen wearing a yellow jersey during Saturday's practice, indicating that the tight end was not participating in contact drills. The pass catcher is dealing with an undisclosed injury that is preventing him from being a full participant. His status is now questionable as he works to get fully healthy in time for the season opener Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech.