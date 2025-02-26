Zach Gibson News: Hits portal as grad transfer

Gibson (undisclosed) will enter the transfer portal, per On3.com.

Gibson missed the final two games of the season for Georgia State with an undisclosed injury, and has now elected to seek a new program for what should be his final season of eligibility. This move comes soon before Panthers were slated to begin spring practice. Gibson has thrown for 4,064 yards and 22 touchdowns to four interceptions in his career with Akron, Georgia Tech and GSU.