Zach Hrbacek News: Testing portal waters
Hrbacek will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his personal X account.
Hrbacek initially elected to enter the portal in the winter window, but ultimately decided to return to the Bearkats. Now, he's putting his name in the portal once again following the conclusion of spring practice. Last year with Sam Houston, Hrbacek logged 12 carries for 30 yards.
Zach Hrbacek
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now