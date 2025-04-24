College Football
Zach Hrbacek News: Testing portal waters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hrbacek will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his personal X account.

Hrbacek initially elected to enter the portal in the winter window, but ultimately decided to return to the Bearkats. Now, he's putting his name in the portal once again following the conclusion of spring practice. Last year with Sam Houston, Hrbacek logged 12 carries for 30 yards.

