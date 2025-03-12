College Football
Zach Marker News: Likely to dominate QB1 reps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 12:51pm

Marker appears slated to dominate the QB1 reps at Delaware's spring practice, DelawareOnline.com reports.

Marker started four games for the Blue Hens in 2024, tossing for 1,011 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 55.3 percent of his passes. The quarterback appears slated to lead the way under center in Delaware's first season in the FBS, thanks in part to Nick Minicucci (shoulder) being sidelined for the entire spring. Those two may still battle it out in fall camp, but right now, Marker has the inside track.

Zach Marker
Delaware
More Stats & News
