Zach Pyron News: Duking it out for starting job

Pyron is in a competition with Drake Lindsey for the starting job under center, Ryan Burns of 247Sports reports.

This seemed like the probable outcome for Pyron when he signed on with the Golden Gophers, but he likely stands a better chance to secure that starting gig than he would have had he returned to Georgia Tech. In limited action last season, Pyron completed 35 of his 65 pass attempts for 409 yards and a 2:3 TD:INT ratio while rushing 36 times for 115 yards and four touchdowns.