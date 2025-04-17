Zach Pyron News: Hits transfer portal

Pyron has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Although he just came into Minnesota this past offseason and was competing for the starting quarterback spot, Pyron will search for options beyond the Golden Gophers. The 6-foot-3 field general played for Georgia Tech during the last three season. He appeared in 10 games across the 2024 season, completing 35 of his 65 pass attempts for 409 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions with 36 rushes for 115 yards and four touchdowns.