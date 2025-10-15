After a less than stellar day against Kentucky a week ago, Branch saw his highest volume of the season. Through six games on the season, Branch has accumulated 27 catches, 1\/3 of which came on Saturday against Auburn. Branch's previous season high was just five coming into the day, nearly doubling his previous high. Despite Branch's high volume of work on the year (leading Georgia in receptions), his production has been inconsistent and he hasn't proven much of an ability to find the endzone with just two touchdowns on the season.