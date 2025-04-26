Zacharyus Williams News: Going to California
Williams will transfer to USC, he announced on his personal X account.
Williams was reportedly emerging as a top receiver for the Utes this spring before he hit the portal. The Trojans already return two great receiver options in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, so the addition of Williams just boosts the receiver corps in Los Angeles even more. He should immediately become a factor, if not a starter, in head coach Lincoln Riley's offense.
