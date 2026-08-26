Zacharyus Williams News: Not listed as starter for Week 0

Williams Bowman is not listed as a starter for Saturday's Week 0 game against San Jose State.

Williams appears on the depth chart as one of the backup receivers -- even despite the complete absence of Terrell Anderson from the Week 0 depth chart. Based on this initial depth chart, the Trojans' projected starters at wideout are Corey Simms or Tanook Hines, Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.