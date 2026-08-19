Zay Robinson Injury: PSU player sidelined

Robinson (undisclosed) was sidelined for Penn State's latest practice, Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com reports.

Robinson followed Matt Campbell, his head coach at Iowa State and currently Penn State's new HC, to PSU for 2026. In fall camp, he has been stellar, so much so that he received high praise from the Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator Taylor Lauder. In the event that Robinson is available, he is projected to be Penn State's next-best starting WR after Brett Eskildsen, Chase Sowell and Koby Howard.