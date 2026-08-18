Zeke Bates headshot

Zeke Bates Injury: Battling injury in fall camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Bates (undisclosed) is battling an injury in fall camp, per Ryan Burns of 247Sports.

Minnesota is a little dinged up in the backfield, as A.J. Turner is also reportedly working through an ailment. That's meant more playing time for another true freshman, Ryan Estrada. Bates was unlikely to be a big factor on the ground for the Gophers this fall regardless, but he'll look to get healthy before the season kicks off.

Zeke Bates
Minnesota
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