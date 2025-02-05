College Football
Zeon Chriss Injury: Nearing 100 percent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 2:23pm

Chriss (shoulder) is expected to be close to full go by the start of spring practice, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chriss dealt with a myriad of injuries as the season wore on, from a knee to a hamstring to a shoulder. He underwent an undisclosed surgery in December, but appears to be rehabbing well, as he reportedly should be just about ready to roll by the time Houston's spring practice period kicks off. Chriss figures to compete with Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman for the starting quarterback gig at Houston.

Zeon Chriss
Houston
