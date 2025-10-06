Starting quarterback Conner Weigman left Saturday's game in the second quarter with a concussion, so Chriss came in and led the offense for the rest of the game. On just his second play after entering the game he found Amare Thomas for a 64-yard touchdown, then converted the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 14 heading into halftime. He only completed five of his 13 pass attempts and threw an interception, but he added 59 yards on the ground versus a very strong Red Raider defense. With Weigman in concussion protocol it is likely that Chriss will start Saturday at Oklahoma State, a very favorable matchup for him and the Cougars' offense.