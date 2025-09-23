It was the senior's second career start for the Cougars. Eckhaus also went 10 rushing attempts for 10 yards and a touchdown. His one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter actually cut the Huskies lead to 31-24. But Washington outscored the Cougars 28-0 in the fourth quarter. Eckhaus' performance against Washington will keep him under center this Saturday, Sept. 27 against Colorado State. The senior has a good chance for a repeat against the Rams whose pass defense is in the bottom third in the country.