Johnson's placement atop the depth chart to open spring likely indicates that whatever issue he suffered during the team's bowl game is in the rearview. Cincinnati signed several running backs to improve at the position, but Johnson will be UC's primary RB when the team begins its spring practice. That said, he's far from a lock to claim the starting duties this fall. It appears there will be a sizable competition this spring and into the fall to determine who will claim the lion's share of the carries. Johnson showed promise with his 22 rushing attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.