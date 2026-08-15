Zylan Perry News: Pulling away in RB room

Perry and Gi'Bran Payne are pulling away in Cincinnati's running back room, distancing themselves from Zion Johnson, per Keegan Knickoson of 247Sports.

Perry reportedly looks to have a little more "explosiveness and shiftiness" than Payne -- he could be the top back in this room. Those two looked primed to be the top two ball-carriers for the Bearcats, while Johnson may be relegated to the RB3 role. Last season at Louisiana-Lafayette, Perry notched 689 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while reeling in 16 catches for 106 yards.