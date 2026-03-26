Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

First in the list features Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The 32-year-old has long been a star performer in the 20-over format, and once again, he delivers the kind of performances that leave fans in awe. Something similar happened in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, where he produced two stunning performances in the semifinal and the final to help India become the first team ever to defend the T20 World Cup crown. Last year, Bumrah had a brilliant outing with the ball in hand, claiming 18 wickets in 14 matches and finishing with an economy rate of 6.67, by far the best amongst bowlers who bowled at least 30 overs. Mumbai Indians will be hoping Bumrah continues to deliver similar performances in this year's competition and helps the side win the title.

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Second on the list features Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. The 31-year-old has reminded everyone of his talent after producing incredible performances in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, where he was named the Player of the Tournament for scoring 321 runs in five innings, including three consecutive half-centuries at a strike rate of nearly 200. Those numbers were an anomaly for Samson, considering he had never had an IPL season in which he finished with a strike rate of more than 160. The Super Kings had a horrible campaign last year, finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins in 14 matches. The management will be hoping that players like Samson, who are coming into this year's IPL in red-hot form, will be able to turn the team's fortune around.

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Third in the list features Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan. The left-hander was also one of the top performers for India in the ICC T20 World Cup, where he finished with 317 runs with a strike rate of 193.29. Last year, Kishan had a good time during the IPL, where he scored 354 runs with a strike rate of 152.58, which included one half-century and a century to his name. Last year, Sunrisers narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs, and the management will be hoping that Kishan can help the side overcome last year's troubles.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Fourth in the list features Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma. The 25-year-old will be coming into the competition on the back of a very average ICC T20 World Cup campaign, where he scored just 141 runs in eight innings with an average of just 17, with a strike rate of 158, which is considerably lower compared to his career strike rate. Last year, Sharma was one of the three batters who scored more than 200 runs with a strike rate of more than 190 in the IPL, and he will be hoping to reclaim his best form in the upcoming edition as well.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Last in the list features Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran. The left-hander is a renowned name in T20 cricket, where he is one of 19 players to have scored more than 10,000 runs. Last year, Pooran was one of the standout performers for the Super Giants, where he scored more than 500 runs with a strike rate of more than 196, which was the second-best in the competition. The Super Giants' management will be hoping that Pooran can continue producing the goods this year as well.

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