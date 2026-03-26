Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

First in the list features Rajasthan Royals' wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The left-hander has already achieved so much at the highest level despite having turned 15 yet. In the recently concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup, Sooryavanshi played an innings of a lifetime in the final against England, scoring 175 off just 80 balls at a strike rate of 218.75, including 15 fours and 15 sixes. It was the highest score in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup and also the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Youth ODIs. Moving back to the IPL, Sooryavanshi was brilliant last year, where he finished with the highest strike rate (206) amongst batters who scored more than 200 runs. The Royals will be hoping that Sooryavanshi can produce even better than he did in his maiden IPL season.

Dewald Brevis (CSK)

Second in the list features Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis. The right-hander is renowned as 'Baby AB de Villiers'. Brevis recently featured in the ICC T20 World Cup, where he scored 207 runs in seven innings with a strike rate of nearly 147. Last year, the 22-year-old had an impressive outing with the bat in hand in the previous edition of the IPL, where he scored 225 runs in just six innings with an average of 37.50 along with an astonishing strike rate of 180, which included two half-centuries. The Super Kings franchise will be hoping Brevis can replicate what he did last year in the IPL.

Jacob Bethell (RCB)

Third in the list features Royal Challengers Bangalore's Jacob Bethell. The 22-year-old was one of the star performers for England during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, where he scored a breathtaking century in the semifinal while chasing a mammoth total in excess of 250. That innings was not enough for Harry Brook's men as they fell short by just seven runs, but it showed that Bethell is regarded as the next golden boy of English cricket. Bethell featured for the RCB last year as well, but in just two matches, and he will be hoping for a much longer run this time around.

Noor Ahmad (CSK)

Fourth in the list features Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad. The left-arm wrist spinner is a known name in the world of T20 cricket despite having turned just 21. Noor was one of the star performers with the ball in hand last year, where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps to his name in 14 matches with an economy rate of 8.16. The Super Kings will be hoping that Noor will be able to deliver a similar kind of performance in the upcoming edition as well.

Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

Last in the list features another Chennai Super Kings player, Ayush Mhatre. The 18-year-old had a fabulous debut season last year, in which, in just seven innings, he finished with 240 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 188.97, the highest by any Super Kings batter who scored more than 100 runs. The team management will be hoping the youngster can improve his numbers this year, which could be an important season for his career.