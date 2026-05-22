EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Final Four - Semifinals

Talen Horton-Tucker will have a chance to flash, and the Fenerbahce forward finds himself on the list of top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Friday's games.
Updated on May 22, 2026 9:27AM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Final Four - Semifinals
Updated on May 22, 2026 9:27AM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Picks

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, May 22

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Mario Hezonja Over 22.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (+100 bet365)

No Walter Tavares and no Alex Len means it will mostly be Garuba manning the center spot for Real Madrid, with some small-ball lineups mixed in featuring Trey Lyles and Gabriel Deck. Unfortunately, it feels like the books already adjusted to that reality, as the rebound props for Lyles and Deck look inflated while Garuba's numbers have ballooned to an uncomfortable level.

That leaves Hezonja in a really appealing spot for me. I wouldn't even mind taking some rebound ladders on him, but the insurance we get by combining points, rebounds, and assists is too good to pass up considering the monster games he's had against Valencia this season.

Talen Horton-Tucker Over 14.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Horton-Tucker has thrived in the Nigel Hayes-Davis scoring role for Fenerbahce all season, and now it's time for him to step up on the biggest stage like the latter did last year. This line feels very gettable given the minutes and usage ceiling Horton-Tucker carries, and the matchup isn't that bad, either.

Horton-Tucker should avoid the two elite Olympiacos defenders -- Nikola Milutinov and Thomas Walkup -- because of positional matchups, and he already delivered against the same club in the two matchups earlier in the campaign.

Jean Montero Over 23.5 Points+Assists (-112 bet365)

I debated between Montero and Brancou Badio because with their newfound minutes ceiling, usage, and talent level, it feels like one of them is almost guaranteed to smash their numbers. In the end, I'm siding with the true alpha here in Montero.

Normally I'd be worried about a team having two weeks to game plan specifically for an opposing star, but I don't think Real Madrid will change much schematically. I expect them to at least begin by playing Montero fairly straight up.

The beauty of this prop is that Montero's playmaking can carry us even if the scoring efficiency dips a bit. And if Real Madrid starts trapping or throwing two defenders at him, that could work in our favor in the assists department.

Friday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
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