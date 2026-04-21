EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Play-In Showdown - Tuesday

Tornike Shengelia has the potential to turn things up, and the Barcelona big man lands among the top picks Kurt Jones has compiled for Tuesday's Play-In games.
April 21, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Play-In Showdown - Tuesday
April 21, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Apr. 21

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 10:30 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nigel Hayes-Davis Over 13.5 Points (-112 bet365)

Playoff time is here, and hopefully we start stronger than we finished the regular season. Rotations don't fluctuate as much as they do in the NBA, and individual matchups become a much bigger focus. It's more of a chess match when teams have time to prepare. Hayes-Davis is a mismatch nightmare for just about anyone, so I expect a heavy dose of him alongside Kendrick Nunn. The upside is significant, and this number feels very gettable for some alternate lines.

Tornike Shengelia 15+ Points (+185 bet365)

It has been a while since we've seen a ceiling game from Shengelia, but similar to Hayes-Davis, players who can win 1-on-1 matchups tend to get leaned on more in playoff settings. I expect the veteran to be aggressive early and potentially look to get Chima Moneke into foul trouble. Shengelia is worth a half-unit play. 

Mathias Lessort Over 16.5 Points+Rebounds (+100 bet365)

Lessort looks fully healthy, and this sets up well for a potential spike game -- either on the glass or as a scorer -- if he gets minutes in the high-20s like I'm expecting. Daniel Theis and Kevarrius Hayes aren't easy matchups, but Monaco can go small in stretches -- provided that's even possible with only eight players available, per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report. If that does happen, though, Lessort could take advantage inside, even if only for a short window.

Tuesday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
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EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Play-In Showdown - Tuesday
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Tornike Shengelia has the potential to turn things up, and the Barcelona big man lands among the top picks Kurt Jones has compiled for Tuesday's Play-In games.
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