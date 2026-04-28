EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday

A trio of unders dot the list of top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for the first game of the Playoffs, and one player among them is Olympiacos big man Donta Hall.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Apr. 28

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nando de Colo Under 9.5 Points (-120 FanDuel)

If you hate unders, this isn't the slate for you. I'm leaning heavily that way until playoff rotations, matchups and game plans fully settle in.

de Colo returned to action a little over a week ago after missing time, and Fenerbahce is now at full strength in the backcourt. While he's more than capable of heating up quickly, this spot sets up better for the under. Minutes could be limited, and Game 1 against Zalgiris projects as a slower, defensive contest.

It's also worth noting that de Colo isn't the type to force bad shots. He plays within the flow and takes what's given. He's not being asked to carry the offense, which further supports the under here.

Juhann Begarin Under 0.5 Threes (-160 FanDuel)

Another under, and yes, this is scary when all it takes is one shot. But that doesn't mean there isn't value. The playing time is uncertain for Begarin, and with Olympiacos able to close out with their length, I like our chances.

Nemanja Nedovic should rejoin the rotation, and while Monaco has dealt with injuries down the stretch, their only Game 1 absence -- per RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report -- is Nikola Mirotic. That likely squeezes Begarin's role even more.

Add it all up, and Begarin might get 10 minutes or fewer barring unexpected foul trouble or rotation chaos.

Mathias Lessort Over 8.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Lessort burned us last time out, but I'm going right back. This number is simply too good.

FanDuel has posted 8.5 points, while bet365 put his line at 9.5 and DraftKings tossed up 10+ points at -126 odds. The value is clear, the ceiling is there, and the matchup is favorable. One poor showing isn't enough to land Lessort on the "never again" list -- especially when we get a discount like this.

If Kenneth Faried cuts into his minutes again we can reassess. But with the intensity cranked up, I'm backing one of the highest-energy bigs out there.

Donta Hall Under 6.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

We have been ice-cold on Hall props this season, going 0-for-3. But the logic here is the same: the minutes just aren't there.

Olympiacos also has Nikola Milutinov, Tyrique Jones and Moustapha Fall at the center spot. That creates a serious minutes crunch.

The best-case scenario for this play is a rotation where everyone gets limited run. I'm projecting around 10 minutes or less for Hall, which makes this point total tough for him to clear.

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