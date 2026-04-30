EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 2 - Thursday

Arnas Butkevicius has flashed against Fenerbahce, and the Zalgiris forward lands among the top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Thursday's EuroLeague games.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Apr. 30

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:15 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Arnas Butkevicius Over 2.5 Rebounds (-160 FanDuel)

Arnas Butkevicius Over 4.5 Points (-122 FanDuel)

We can wait on starting lineups to confirm he's opening the game on the court, but it's clear Zalgiris likes how Butkevicius matches up against Fenerbahce. He played 29 minutes against them in Round 34 and 26 more in Game 1 while starting both contests. Butkevicius is long, versatile and athletic, which can lead to some quick buckets and rebounds. We just have to make sure the Turkish team doesn't shake up its lineup for Game 2.

Mathias Lessort 15+ Points (+402 DraftKings)

It feels like I haven't given a long shot in a while, so I'm taking a chance with Lessort, who looked great in Game 1. Fewer points were put on the board than expected in that contest, and if we see more efficient shooting and more scoring in Game 2, Lessort could benefit in a big way.

Thomas Walkup Under 0.5 Threes (+105 FanDuel)

Bonzie Colson Under 0.5 Threes (+145 FanDuel)

Juhann Begarin Under 0.5 Threes (-160 FanDuel)

This is not a parlay but I'm hoping to wind up on the plus side with this trio. These are three guys who are extremely inconsistent from beyond the arc, will only take one or two shots from that range and may not see max minutes. With the odds where they are, I truly think there's value here.

Thursday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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