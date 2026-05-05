EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Tuesday

Usman Garuba was unreal in Game 2, and the Real Madrid big man takes a spot among the top plays Kurt Jones has put together for Tuesday's EuroLeague games.
May 5, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Tuesday
May 5, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, May 5

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Usman Garuba Over 11.5 Points+Rebounds (-150 bet365)

Usman Garuba 2+ Blocks (+290 DraftKings)

I was begging for Garuba props before Game 2 because I had sense what was coming. With Walter Tavares out, Garuba and Len were set to split the minutes at the center spot, but Garuba's high-energy style and ability to switch onto all five positions gave him a leg up in my mind. Unfortunately we're a bit late to the party, but Tavares is still out, and I like our chances if Garuba can maintain anywhere close to the role he filled in Game 2.

As for the blocks, DraftKings has this priced pretty sharp, but Garuba has shown real upside in this department -- even swatting four swats in a couple games this season. If he sees 18-to-20 minutes, the ceiling is absolutely there, so I'll sprinkle a half unit on it.

Elijah Bryant Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

Bryant was injured in Game 1, but he was able to go in Game 2 and simply shot the ball poorly. He looked plenty healthy and still logged 29 minutes in a lopsided contest. With the series shifting away from Real Madrid's vaunted home court, this feels like a bit of a discount. If Tuesday's game is competitive and Bryant avoids a setback, he's primed to bounce back with some positive shooting regression.

Thomas Walkup Under 0.5 Threes (+145 FanDuel)

Walkup burned us last time out with as many triples as he made in the previous eight games, but I've been hitting three-point unders at better than 60 percent on FanDuel, and I'm not going to stop now. Walkup has shot the bell well in the postseason, but I've been watching him since his collegiate days in the United States, so I'm thinking he's only riding a hot streak. I can't pass up plus money on the road given his limited usage and the fact he isn't often asked to shoot the ball for a loaded Olympiacos team.

Tuesday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Tuesday
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