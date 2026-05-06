EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday

Find out why Panathinaikos guard Jerian Grant picks up a spot among the top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Wednesday's EuroLeague games.
May 6, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday
May 6, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Picks

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, May 6

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Wednesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nigel Williams-Goss Over 17.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

The floor can be a bit shaky for Williams-Goss given his tendency to pick up fouls, but he's had some explosive performances against Fenerbahce this season. I love getting Zalgiris players at home, where they have one of the strongest home-court advantages in the league. The minutes should land in the high 20s or low 30s barring anything unusual, and if Zalgiris is to extend its season, there's a good chance it's thanks to a big night from Williams-Goss.

Brancou Badio Over 14.5 Points+Assists (-120 bet365)

Valencia's platoon system is what got them this far, but Badio and Jean Montero may need to push 30 minutes in regulation if they want to extend this series. They're too important to be sitting for long stretches.

We could see Valencia lean into more three-guard lineups, which would also benefit Darius Thompson. If that happens, this game has real scoring upside like we saw in Game 2. Badio has the usage to clear this number if the game lands anywhere near its median outcome.

Jerian Grant Over 10.5 Points+Assists (-120 bet365)

Grant has maintained a safe minutes floor with Kostas Sloukas out and TJ Shorts being a defensive liability. There's also upside here, as Grant could hit 30 minutes if Panathinaikos leans into the defense.

He hasn't been particularly productive in this series, but we know what he's capable of when he finds a rhythm. He feels like the type of player who feeds off the home crowd, making this a nice buy-low spot.

Wednesday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
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EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday
Find out why Panathinaikos guard Jerian Grant picks up a spot among the top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Wednesday's EuroLeague games.
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