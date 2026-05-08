EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 4 - Friday

Brancou Badio has gotten even more involved, and Kurt Jones is banking on the Valencia guard bringing home one of his three plays for Friday's EuroLeague games.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, May 8

Friday's EuroLeague picks have been made, and I'll dive into the details for the three key players listed below.

I'll note that the two points+assists numbers -- which remain unchanged -- we cashed with Devon Hall and Jerian Grant on Tuesday still have some juice, and they barely missed the cut.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:45 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nicolo Melli Over 12.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

I thought I preferred Melli more at a small-ball center, but he has been flourishing as the true power forward for Fenerbahce -- particularly against Zalgiris. His playing time has never felt more secure -- head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius is giving the veteran well above 20 minutes per night -- and the usage spike he sees when these two teams meet is an added bonus.

Melli is still used at the center spot when Fenerbahce is trailing or wants all reliable free-throw shooters on the floor in close games, which gives him added rebound opportunities. He had a bit of an off game in Tuesday's loss, but I think he bounces back.

Brancou Badio Over 15.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

We finally got our wish as head coach Pedro Martinez actually gave his youngsters -- Badio and Jean Montero -- big minutes in Wednesday's Game 3 win. Did the absences of Omario Moore and Xabi Lopez-Arostegui -- plus the in-game injury sustained by Josep Puerto -- make that decision easier? Absolutely. Still, I think Martinez has to recognize that was the formula for success.

Badio and Montero have to see significant court time if Valencia wants to send the series back to Spain. Martinez can shuffle the rest of the rotation however he wants, but when Badio and Montero share the floor they consistently put Panathinaikos on their heels.

Nigel Hayes-Davis 18+ Points (+185 DraftKings)

I've always loved the ceiling for Hayes-Davis, even if I can't stand the floor -- even dating back to his time with Fenerbahce. Totals of 31 field-goal attempts and 13 free-throw attempts over the last two games show exactly how high his upside is, though.

Early Kendrick Nunn foul trouble definitely helped the usage for Hayes-Davis last time out, but anyone who can heat up like Hayes-Davis is worth sprinkling a half unit on in a potential closeout game at home. For what it's worth I also got a little down on 20+ points.

Friday's Best EuroLeague Bets

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